Selena Gomez’s new song ‘Single Soon’ is an empowering ode to self-love

Selena Gomez is celebrating her independence on her new dance track, Single Soon. The song, which is set to be released on Friday (today), August 25, is an empowering anthem about finding happiness and self-love while flying solo.

“I wrote this song about being okay with being single,” Gomez said in a statement. “It’s about finding your own happiness and not needing anyone else to complete you.”

On Thursday night, the 31-year-old singer and actress debuted the video for her new single, in which she shone in a glittering pink little dress while dancing the night away with pals and celebrating singlehood.

“I’m pickin’ out this dress / Tryin’ on these shoes / ‘Cause I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon / I know he’ll be a mess / When I break the news / But I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon,” the star sings in the chorus.

The video begins with an audio greeting from her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey.

“Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all,” Teefey overheard saying as Selena is seen attempting to sneak out of her significant other’s flat, pondering how to break the news of their divorce to him.

Single Soon is a catchy, upbeat track with a message that is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt the sting of heartbreak or loneliness. The song is a reminder that it’s okay to be single, and that being alone doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of love. The Who Says songstress has been open about her own struggles with mental health and self-esteem, and she has said that she wrote Single Soon as a way to empower other women who are going through similar experiences. “I hope this song makes people feel good about themselves,” she said. “It’s important to remember that you’re not alone, and that you deserve to be happy.” Single Soon is the first single from Gomez’s upcoming album, which is due out later this year. The album is said to be a personal and introspective exploration of Gomez’s life and relationships.