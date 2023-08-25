Ahmad Faraz being remembered on 15th death anniversary

Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz left this world on Aug 25, 2008, but the essence of his poetry is immortal. The nation is observing his 15th death anniversary on Friday (today). He hurtled to the peak of fame with his unique poetic essence and effectiveness. Ahmad Faraz was born on Jan 12, 1931, in Kohat. When Faraz was in BA, his first collection of poetry, “Tanha Tanha” was published. He gave many colours to Urdu with his poetry. Ahmad Faraz’s creative nature was characterised by honesty and courage as he used his pen to criticise undemocratic forces and was imprisoned and exiled for six years. Ahmad Faraz was conferred numerous awards, including the Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz, by the government of Pakistan in recognition of his literary contributions to the Urdu language.