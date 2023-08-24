President seeks law ministry’s opinion

The President House Thursday sought the opinion of Ministry of Law and Justice on the letter written by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The President House asked for the opinion on the viewpoint of the Election Commission that only the Election Commission had the authority to give a date for elections. The opinion was sought after the Election Commission replied to a letter written by the President on Wednesday. The President House addressed its letter to the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice. On the other hand, Caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam Ahmed Irfan Aslam has said that they are yet to receive the said letter from the president. “We will send a response in light of the applicable laws once we receive the letter,” Aslam told a private TV channel.