ATC allows police to probe Imran in 6 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed police to interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in six cases related to May-9 vandalism. Duty Judge Ejaz Ajmad Buttar passed the orders while allowing applications filed by the investigation officers for the purpose. The investigation officers had submitted that the PTI chairman was involved in six cases, including the attack on Askari Tower, setting PML-N’s Model Town office and Shadman Police Station on fire. They submitted that offences under Section 131 (Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan) and others of Pakistan Penal Code had been added in the cases. They submitted that after the addition of the offences, the accused was required to be interrogated. They pleaded with the court to grant permission to interrogate the accused, who was confined at Attock District Jail. Meanwhile, police on Thursday included incitement to mutiny and an attempt to wage war among other provisions to six cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – who is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock jail after being convicted in the Toshakhana case – in connection with the May 9 riots. The other offences include 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 153-B (Inducing students, etc, take part in political activity), 146 (Rioting), 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting the waging of war against Pakistan), 121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 120-A (Definition of criminal conspiracy), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 107 (Abetment of a thing). According to the police report, the provisions were included on August 18 as per the case diary. Following the inclusion of the provisions, the police contacted an anti-terrorism court (ATC) which granted permission to the law enforcement agency to investigate the PTI chief – who was removed from the office last year in April via a no-confidence motion. ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar also issued an order at the request of the police.