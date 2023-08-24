IG Punjab orders crackdown on drug dealers across province

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to start an immediate crackdown on drug dealers across the province including Lahore. IG Punjab directed to mobilize the SHOs and anti-narcotics units more to combat drug trafficking, intelligence-based operations should be intensified to suppress drug dealers in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels. IG Punjab further said that an effective action plan should be formed with the cooperation of government and private institutions for the rehabilitation of drug addicts across the province including Lahore. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that he will take action without discrimination against the officers with poor performance in the suppression of drug trafficking.

All officers should regularly send reports of operations conducted against drug peddlers to the Central Police Office. These views were expressed during a meeting chaired by him at the Central Police Office. CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs participated in the meeting through video link.

Dr. Usman Anwar instructed officers to ensure the provision of facilities according to SOPs at Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS). He emphasized that Special Initiative Police Stations should have proper facilities such as cleanliness, logistics, IT, and front desks. Dr. Usman Anwar mentioned the establishment of a Citizen Feedback Mechanism about facilities provided in police stations and the behavior of officers with citizens, aiming to improve police services further.IG Punjab directed to upgrade SHOs’ rooms, front desks, waiting areas, investigation rooms, and washrooms.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi, AIG Finance Syed Ali, and other officers participated in the meeting. The Ghazi committee held a meeting for the review of cases for approval and recommended the title Ghazi for 30 officers and personnel.

The names of Ghazi officers and personnel will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar The aforementioned officers and personnel will be eligible for benefits under the Ghazi Package, including the Ghazi Medal, IG Punjab Under the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a meeting of the Ghazi Committee was convened at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, approval was granted to confer the title of “Ghazi” on 30 officers and personnel after assessment of cases sent from various districts, units, and field formations, including Lahore.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the names of Ghazi officers and personnel will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office. They will be eligible for benefits under the Ghazi Package. The individuals to whom the title of Ghazi was granted include Shahzad Rasool, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Munir, Fayyaz Ali Shakoori, Abid Mahmood, Muhammad Tariq, Inspector Umar Draz, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Adeel Gulfam, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Akram, Waqas Ahmed, Akash Umar, Faryad Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Bota, Mazhar Iqbal, Haider Ali, Nadeem Ahmed, Shamraiz Aslam Ghazi, Aslam Parvaiz, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ali, Babar, Asif Butt, Naseer Ahmed, Amjad Hussain, Adnan Haider, and Kamran Haider.

The above-mentioned officers and officials were seriously injured in gunshots and other incidents during the encounter with terrorists and dacoits while on duty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that these officers and personnel have been granted the title of Ghazi in recognition of their dedication, courage, and bravery. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara chaired the Punjab Police Ghazi Committee meeting; DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, AIG Finance Syed Ali, AIG Logistics Ismail ur Rehman Kharak, and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah participated in the meeting.