CBD Punjab’s tax workshop illuminates financial literacy

In a bid to foster financial literacy and raise awareness about tax implications among its employees. The Finance Directorate of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), organized a Tax Workshop at CBD Punjab Complex. The workshop was aimed to provide insight into tax laws and amendments done in Finance Act 2023. The workshop addressed a wide spectrum of tax-related subjects, including income tax implications on salaries, commissions, property transactions, rentals, sales, goods, services. General sales tax GST) and Punjab Sales Tax (PST). The workshop was a proactive effort to empower participants with knowledge of taxation laws aiding them in making informed financial decisions.

Executive Director Finance CBD Punjab, Syed Habban Subhani, while expressing his thoughts said, “Financial awareness is essential for sustainable economic growth. Our workshop serves as a platform to empower individuals with knowledge about tax regulations, enabling them to navigate the financial landscape more effectively.”

To ensure the delivery of accurate and up-to-date information, CBD Punjab invited distinguished tax experts to lead the workshop. Notable speakers included Talal Zahic (RSM Avais Hyder Liaquat Nauman Chartered Accountants). The session was attended by enthusiastic staff members of CBD Punjab, fostering an atmosphere of collaborative learning and knowledge exchange. The workshop concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony among participants.