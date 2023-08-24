Power rates hike by NEPRA – not technically feasible

The Executive Council of the Registered Think Tank – Engineers Study Forum, presided over by Engr. Mian Fazal Ahmad in an emergency meeting has declared that Power Rates Hike is not Technically and Commercially feasible and is not in the national interest. It will result in inflationary pressures on the National Economy and will pose hardships to the common man as well resulting in further decline in Agriculture and Industrial exports which are already adversely affected.

In fact, according to Engineers Study Forum experts Study, the Technical Losses in Power Distribution are higher than International Standards. This requires affective and urgent Technical and Commercial reforms in the entire Power System. Without reforms it results in high Power Tariffs. In fact, the current Power Tariff Structure was designed about sixty years ago which needs total revision in the light of latest advancements. The sixty years old infrastructure costs have been paid off and new Power Tariff Structure needs to be evolved realistically. Nepra is requested to rationalize the present Power Tariffs System to promote National Economic Growth and not suppression in the Economy. It need an external experts audit by a Federal Technical and Economic Commission to review the Power Tariffs Systems.