Karan Johar celebrates Shershaah’s win

The National Film Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious film award ceremonies in India. The event is held in the national capital every year, and the President of India presents the awards. While the award ceremony is organized every year, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even then, the 68th National Film Awards took place last year and awarded the films released in 2020. The 69th National Film Awards took place this evening, that is on August 24, at a press meet in New Delhi. At the 69th National Film Awards, Shershaah won the National Film Award. Reacting to the same, producer Karan Johar expressed happiness on social media.

On August 24, Shershaah won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards, and the producer of the film, Karan Johar expressed his happiness on Instagram. The filmmaker-producer took to Instagram to share a beautiful post.

In the caption, the Shershaah producer wrote, “What an absolute honour! Extending my deepest gratitude to @mib_india & to the esteemed @official.anuragthakur for recognising our film #Shershaah worthy of the prestigious National Award. You will so rarely find all the right people at the right time – come together with their buzzing creative energies and passion to create something special…that turns into something EXTRAORDINARY! Shershaah was that for us. Thank you for giving us your unabashed love. Yeh dil maange more!”

Shershaah, the Hindi-language biographical war-based on the life of Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

The announcement of the winners of the National Film Awards 2023 took place at 5 p.m. today. Undoubtedly, people have been watching the live streaming of the event on the official social media handles of Press Information Bureau India and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. At the same time, some of the audience have also been watching the event on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

