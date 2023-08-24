Terrorists to be hunted down till surrender

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the terrorists, their affiliates and abettors, who were working on hostile agenda to destabilise the country, would be hunted down until their surrender to the State of Pakistan.

The Army Chief was interacting with the officers and troops deployed in Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan District where six brave soldiers had embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) on Tuesday while fighting gallantly against terrorists, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The COAS appreciated the unflinching resolve of army officers and troops in fighting the menace of terrorism. “Shuhada (martyrs) are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan,” he added.

General Asim Munir was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, including the ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Peshawar Corps.

Meanwhile, Opening ceremony of First Pakistan-KSA “Joint Special Forces Exercise AL BATTAR-I” was held at Cherat. Pak-Royal Saudi Special Forces are participating in two weeks long exercise. The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations between both the countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaboration, with a view to accrue maximum benefits from each other’s experience in employment against terrorism. National anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony. Senior officials from both the Armed Forces were present on the occasion. Such joint Military Exercises between armies of both brotherly countries are aimed at enhancing existing bilateral relations and benefiting from each other’s experience.