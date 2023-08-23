The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) orchestrated a highly successful public-private dialogue with the aim of establishing cutting-edge educational institutions within Ravi City, its star project. The dialogue session, held with the collaboration of esteemed education and administrative figures, marked a vital step towards the city’s holistic development and transformation into an educational hub.

Co-chaired by RUDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Janjua, the event drew distinguished attendees from all over the country. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Sajid Zafar Dar also attended.

The sessions kicked off with a presentation by Executive Director Commercial Kashif Qureshi, who provided a overview of the RUDA project; with emphasis on the pivotal role of the education sector in the city’s advancement.

CEO Imran Amin delved into topics such as urbanization, sustainable infrastructure, and the vision for educational complexes that would be facilitated within the city’s framework. He highlighted the significance of blending modernity with sustainability and creating an environment conducive to learning and growth.

Higher Education Department Secretary Ali Abbas and School Education Department Deputy Secretary Naveed Hussain also spoke on the occasion and sought to discuss RUDA’s proactive efforts in promoting education within Ravi City. Their insights shed light on the strategic measures that need to be undertaken to nurture a thriving educational system.

Karim Randhawa, father of national legend Arfa Karim, shared with the audience how it had been her daughter’s dream to build and reside in a city akin to Silicon Valley, which would be marked by specialized sectors dedicated to education and IT. He lauded RUDA’s initiative as a significant stride towards realizing his daughter’s goal for which she had already begun talks with Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and the then country’s president General Pervaiz Musharraf.

The house was then opened to comments, observations and queries from the audience that was ready to pounce on the opportunity. A series of roaring questions were seen as the grant Chief Minister’s Secretariat witnessed energetic participation from various educational experts, who engaged in thought-provoking discussions and showcased a strong interest in investing in the burgeoning Education City of Ravi.

In the end, HUD Secretary Sajid Zafar Dar proclaimed, “Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development, and RUDA’s efforts to establish an Education City demonstrate our dedication to shaping future generations equipped with knowledge and skills that will drive the city’s prosperity.”