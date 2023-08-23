Minister lauds NSU role in skill education

The newly incoming Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi, praised the role of National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) in popularizing skills education in the country. We need to educate and provide livelihood-earning capabilities to the masses across the country. The ultimate solution for national prosperity lies in equipping youth with the necessary skills employers across the country and abroad seek. Importantly, there is a need to replicate the concept of skills education implemented at the NSU across the country. Particularly, far-flung areas in rural Sindh and other provinces could greatly benefit if NSU educational strategy is replicated, thus enhancing the accessibility of skills education. These thoughts were expressed by the Federal Minister, Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi, the Pro-Chancellor of the NSU, during a meeting with the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, NSU Vice Chancellor, praised his interaction with the Pro-Chancellor during the inaugural meeting. In the briefing session, the Minister took a deep interest in various skills-learning programs offered by the university and advised his staff to arrange his visit to the NSU. Furthermore, the Minister was informed about the unique international stature of the NSU as a UNESCO/UNEVOC Center for skill education in the country. According to Prof. Mukhtar, the Pro Chancellor’s scholarly insight, understanding of the youth issues from rural areas, and pleasing personality will be immensely beneficial in steering the national education system.