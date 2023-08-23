Memon inaugurates tree plantation drive

Secretary Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon said that trees play an important role in our lives and environment, this he said while inaugurating the tree planation campaign organized by Faizan Global Relief Foundation – an NGO in collaboration with the Information Department held at barrack 95-96 of Information Department on Tuesday. Secretary Information said that trees provide us oxygen, clean air, food, medicine, and a habitat for wildlife and also play a crucial role in regulating the climate, preventing soil erosion, and protecting biodiversity. On this occasion, Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Sawai Khan Chhalgri said that trees pave the way to have a close contact and relation with the nature and nature holds the key to our aesthetic, intellectual, cognitive, and even spiritual satisfaction, he applauded the efforts of FGRF delegation includes Haji Yaqoob Attari, Muhammad Hanif Qadri, Faizan Attari and thanked them for their collaboration for the tree plantation drive, which was inaugurated on Tuesday. On this occasion, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon, Director General Public Relations Sawai Khan Chhalgri and Directors Muhammad Yousif Kaboro, Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, Hizbullah Memon, Muhammad Ali Riaz Memon, Akhtar Ali Surhio, Syed Mohammad Hassan Naqvi, Imtiaz Ali Joyo.