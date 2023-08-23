Daily Times

Wednesday, August 23, 2023


Today gold rates in Pakistan – 23 August 2023

Web Desk

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575

