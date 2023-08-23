Today gold rates in Pakistan – 23 August 2023 The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference. Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city. Today gold rates in Pakistan – 23 August 2023 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575