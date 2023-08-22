Chairperson NCRC calls on Caretaker PM

Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and former senator Ayesha Raza Farooq on Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the chairperson felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the Commission led by Ayesha Raza Farooq and assured of the utilization of all resources to further facilitate the commission. The chairperson apprised the prime minister of the crimes against children and the child labour situation in the country. The caretaker prime minister said that formal proceedings would be initiated against the violators of child rights and they would be brought to book. He further assured that effective legislation would be enacted for the protection of the rights of the children and for the commission to facilitate the children.