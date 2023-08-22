American Richardson claims world gold in women’s 100m

BUDAPEST: Sha’Carri Richardson finally delivered on three years of promise when the American overcame the challenge of being stuck out in lane nine by delivering a late surge to win world 100 metres gold in a championship record 10.65 seconds on Monday. The 23-year-old Richardson came through in the last 20 metres to overhaul Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who took silver in 10.72, and claim her first global title. Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, seeking a remarkable sixth world 100m title at the age of 36 after an injury-hit season, had to settle for bronze in 10.77, her best of the year. Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for cannabis then failed to qualify for last year’s worlds on home soil in Eugene.

Hugely popular on social media, and always an outspoken and colourfully attired competitor, she was in good form despite Jackson, who won world silver in Eugene last year, having the fastest time of 10.65 coming into Budapest. However, Richardson’s global championship struggles looked to be continuing when she was left in the blocks in the semi-finals earlier on Monday and the American had to dig desperately deep to finish third and scrape into the final as a fast loser. That came with the consequence that she was given lane nine — never popular with sprinters — but she had a far better start in the final and maintained her focus away from the traffic.

Jackson, in lane four, had opened a clear gap and was still ahead at 80 metres before Richardson swept through and raised her arm in triumph. Her time matched Jackson’s 2023 best and bettered Fraser-Pryce’s 2022 championship record of 10.67. In a spiky post-race press conference Richardson snapped at journalists asking about her poor semi-final start or her previous championship misses. Richardson is the first U.S. winner of the women’s 100 since the triumph in 2017 of Tori Bowie , who died this year aged 32.

Coming after Noah Lyles’s victory in the men’s race on Sunday, the U.S. is firmly back on top of the sprinting mountain after so long playing second-fiddle to Jamaica. Fraser-Pryce was phlegmatic about her bronze. It was another frustrating night for Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, who has been in superb form in the Diamond League this season but had to settle for another fourth place in 10.81 having twice finished fourth in Olympic 100m finals.