Murad, Ghani meet Baqir to show concern over PPP activists killings

Former Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and former Provincial Minister, Saeed Ghani, called on the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir, at the Chief Minister House on Tuesday. During the meeting, the PPP delegation expressed their concerns to the caretaker Chief Minister about the recent killings of PPP activists, Amjad Hussain and Shaukat Baloch, in Karachi. On this occasion, the People’s Party delegation demanded an impartial investigation into the incidents of terrorism from the caretaker Chief Minister and urged for the immediate arrest of those responsible for these incidents. Former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Alo Shah and former Provincial Minister, Saeed Ghani, described the killings of peaceful political activists as a threat to the peace of Karachi and a conspiracy to disrupt the peaceful elections. In response, the Caretaker Chief Minister assured the People’s Party leaders of the arrest of the perpetrators and updated them on the progress of the investigation. The Caretaker Chief Minister also reassured the delegation of the People’s Party that every effort would be made to maintain peace in Karachi, regardless of the cost.