Dua Lipa unlocks another key achievement in hit career

Dua Lipa is having a blast on her 28th birthday, but she has another reason to revel on her special day.

That is, the One Kiss crooner has become the first female artist to unlock the achievement of scoring over 11 billion streams on Spotify for her multiple albums.

Back to the pop star birthday celebrations, the 28-year-old shared sultry snaps on the video-sharing app Instagram to beguile fans, with the caption, “raving into my 28th year.”

Earlier, the Grammy winner was also thrilled as she marked the 8th anniversary of her first track New Love.

Opening her heart on the social platform, the British singer wrote, “8 Years ago I released my first song that I wrote with @wyattish and @emilehaynie”, adding,

“19 year old me would be very happy to know we’d get this far.”