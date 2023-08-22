Kareena says Saif Ali Khan performs household chores

Bollywood superstar actress Kareena Kapoor says that her husband Saif Ali Khan is also a home cook who knows how to cook all kinds of food while he himself does not know anything.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor attended an event in New Delhi where she talked about her professional life as well as her personal life and how she lives at home.

During the same event, Kareena revealed that her husband actor Saif Ali Khan is the best cook.

The actress said, ‘We try not to do any work on the day off and spend all our time at home, on the day off we cook at home, play different games’.

“Chefs are amazing cooks, they can cook any dish and chefs from all over the world come to cook for them, we look at the recipe together and then try to cook it,” he said.

Kareena Kapoor said, “We mostly like to cook at home. If we invite someone, we invite them to our house instead of inviting them to a hotel. I don’t even know how to boil water, but I have as a cook.” There are husbands who cook at home’.