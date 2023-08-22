Nora Fatehi lights up her fashion game

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who is renowned for her mesmerising dancing abilities, is also adept at capturing her followers’ attention quickly. She carries on the custom of posting breath-taking photos to social media. Recently, Nora published a new series of two photos on her Instagram account. She can be seen wearing jewellery and a long, embroidered dress in the pictures. Her stunning posing and cosmetics elevate the pictures to a new level. She wrote as her caption for the picture, “If you ain’t cookin’ then get off the pot.” Quickly after seeing the stills, fans began to respond and use emoticons in the comment section. One of the users penned, “Queen”. Another of the users opted for the variety of emoticons to praise the diva.