60-year-old martyred by India’s firing along LoC

A 60-year-old was martyred and three women were “traumatised” due to the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in the Nikial Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred civilian as Ghias, a resident of Village Oli of District Kotli. It added that the women were “traumatised while cutting grass in the fields”. “This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing ceasefire understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens,” the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing also warned India that “any misadventure” against Pakistan “will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing”. This is the second such incident reported in the last two months along the LoC. Earlier, in June, two Pakistani civilians were martyred while another was injured as they came under the Indian army fire in the Sattwal Sector from across the LoC.