How many cups of coffee you should drink daily?

Coffee consumption has been linked to a lower risk of cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, according to research. People drink it to boost their energy and refresh their mood.

However, other researchers have discovered a link between excessive coffee consumption and diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and dementia. So, how much coffee should one consume?

According to an NBC News report, Tricia Psota, a member of the American Society for Nutrition, normal intake is not harmful to health, but it should not be consumed for health benefits.

“I would never recommend that individuals who don’t consume caffeinated beverages start incorporating them into their day for any reason,” Psota said.

How much coffee is bad?

The Food and Drug Administration recommends 400 milligrammes per day or four to five 8-ounce cups.

It went on to say that unless people drank about 12 cups of caffeine per day, they would not experience the effects of caffeine such as erratic heartbeat or vomiting.

However, 400 milligrammes can cause unwanted side effects such as anxiety and difficulty sleeping, according to Psota.

She also emphasised that different people have different tolerance levels and that the body can only tolerate one or two cups of coffee per day. “So, I definitely stay below that FDA recommendation,” she explained.

She advised pregnant or breastfeeding women to take 200 milligrammes because caffeine can be passed on to the infant through breast milk.

Caffeine consumption during pregnancy has been linked to lower birth weights in newborns, according to research, and a 2021 study found that moderate caffeine consumption during pregnancy was associated with a lower risk of gestational diabetes.

Those with diabetes or cardiovascular disease should avoid coffee if it contains added sugar or cream, according to Nikki Cota, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

When to stop drinking coffee?

A spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Jessica Sylvester, said: Some people might feel coffee’s negative side effects as they age, as the body’s ability to tolerate certain chemicals and foods evolves over time.

“Within those milligrams or cup of coffee recommendations, if you start feeling overly tired and the caffeine is not helping, then you’ve got to stop,” Sylvester said, adding that “if your heart starts beating incredibly fast, you’ve got to stop. It’s different for each person.”

Dr. David Buchholz, a paediatrician at Columbia University Irving Medical Centre, believes that no amount of caffeine is healthy for adolescents; however, caffeinated energy drinks are increasingly being marketed to children.

For teenagers, Buchholz said he wouldn’t recommend more than 100 milligrammes per day, or about one 8-ounce cup of coffee.