India announce 17-player squad for Asia Cup 2023

India announced the squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, which will kick off on August 30 with a match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The announcement was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The board has chosen 17 players for the mega-regional event, which will also pit them against Team Green on September 2 in Sri Lanka.

The squad announced by India is the following;

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On August 9, Pakistan’s national cricket team’s chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, announced the team for the three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan and the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023.

From August 22 to 26, an 18-man team will face Afghanistan in Sri Lanka before the Asia Cup begins on August 30.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, M Haris, M Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.

Saud Shakeel has only been picked for the Afghanistan ODIs. He could be added to the Asia Cup squad if needed.