PPP, PML-N ask president to step down immediately

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday demanded President Arif Alvi’s resignation after the head of the state denied signing two crucial bills related to the army and secrets laws. In a startling turn of events, President Alvi said he did not sign the bills amending the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act into law as he “disagreed with these laws”. The PPP spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi termed the incident “unfortunate” and lamented that the president issued an apology “24 hours after it was reported on the media that he did”. “I believe that such a person is not fit to remain in the presidency. This person does not know what’s happening. He does not even know who has bypassed him,” the PPP leader said. In a statement, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said the development raises questions about Alvi’s ability to continue as the president. “Is he trying to say that someone else signed the bills under from under his nose,” Rehman wondered, saying that if that’s the case, then the president should resign. In a post on X, PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar termed Alvi’s statement “unbelievable”, calling for his resignation. “Minimum morality warrants Alvi sb to resign, having failed to run his office effectively, efficiently and as per Rules of Business,” the finance minister, Wehose government’s term came to an end earlier this month said. “Official work is conducted on files and implementation ensured – such statements only indicate playing with the gallery. God help us!” the ex-finance czar said.