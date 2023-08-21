PTI announces to take matter to apex court

Shortly after President Arif Alvi refuted his endorsement of two pivotal pieces of legislation, namely the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced approaching the Supreme Court to address the matter. A spokesperson for the former ruling party expressed gratitude towards President Alvi for transcending fears and taking a resolute stand in support of the Constitution, citizens’ fundamental rights, and the preservation and security of democracy and the parliament. The party announced its “unwavering support” for the president’s stance, pledging full backing in legal proceedings and at the national level. The spokesperson emphasised that the president’s stance on the approval of crucial legislative drafts is an extraordinary and grave issue from all angles. Through his tweet, he added, Dr Alvi has highlighted a deeply ingrained ailment within the state and governmental structures. The spokesperson underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the exceptional nature of the president’s position on the approval of vital legislative drafts. This revelation, shared via a tweet, brought to light a deeply ingrained issue within the state’s machinery and governmental structures, he added. “Over the past 16 months in Pakistan, the detrimental tradition of veering away from the Constitution, flouting the law, evading democracy, and subjugating the state to individual personas has gained strength. The entire state apparatus, including the Parliament And the Election Commission, was detached from allegiance to the Constitution and operated based on clandestine influences,” the spokesperson affirmed. He pointed out that by entirely nullifying the enforcement of critical constitutional elements, the country was thrust into a state of lawlessness, subjecting the media and the courts to the coercion of concealed forces. “The same mindset is responsible for the installation of unlawful caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, depriving 170 million Pakistanis in these provinces of their voting rights,” he lamented.

The spokesperson cited instances of selective legal actions against prominent figures, including former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, highlighting the ongoing erosion of democratic norms. This pattern has manifested in questionable judicial rulings and controversial decisions, impacting PTI members and leadership, he added. The spokesperson reiterated PTI’s demand for a high-level inquiry into the coded message conveyed by the Pakistani ambassador to the United States.

He further said that the party stands firmly with President Alvi in upholding constitutional supremacy, safeguarding democracy and rights, and purging corruption from the state’s apparatus. “The matter will be presented before the Supreme Court, and a request will be made to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to thoroughly investigate and hold accountable all responsible parties,” he concluded.