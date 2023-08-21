18 killed as bus catches fire near Pindi Bhattian

At least 18 people, including women and children, lost their lives while 15 others were left injured after a passenger smashed into a pick-up carrying diesel drums and caught fire on the Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday. The bus – carrying around 35-40 people – was en route to Islamabad from Karachi, according to rescue officials. Drivers of both vehicles were among those who lost their lives. The injured were transported to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad Hospital, said the medical superintendent.

The accident occurred near the Pindi-Bhattian Interchange at 4am, after the bus hit a pick-up van that was carrying diesel drums, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad said, adding that fire engulfed the bus shortly after the hit. People nearby tried to pull the passengers out of the bus by breaking windows. The injured – of whom four are in critical condition – were taken to the hospital.

DPO Dr Fahad further shared that 18 bodies had been removed from the bus and will be identified through DNA testing.A statement issued by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said that timely action was taken and 15 passengers were safely evacuated.

A separate statement issued by the NHMP spokesperson quoted IG Khawaja as saying that an inquiry had been initiated. “According to initial investigations, the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence,” he said. The IG further said that the relevant commander and night patrolling officer had been suspended. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident,” he said. The NHMP statement also quoted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Saleem as saying that an inquiry committee had been formed to take departmental action. “The inquiry committee will submit its report in 24 hours,” the DIG said.