Strategic Alliances in the Indo-Pacific

The geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region has changed significantly over the last ten years. New strategic alliances have been formed, the phrase “Asia-Pacific” has been replaced with “Indo-Pacific,” and minilateral organisations like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) have been established. These events have significant strategic ramifications because of the region’s changing geopolitical dynamics.

Although they have transformed and now exhibit new characteristics, the alliance-based partnerships led by the United States remain to be crucial elements of the Asian strategic framework. As countries like Australia and Japan assume increased responsibilities for shared security challenges, the weight of security has been transferred. China has been actively seeking close economic relations with the Indo-Pacific region, which has strategic consequences as well. The interaction between China’s and the United States competing diplomatic initiatives has resulted in the formation of minilateral organisations within the area. Other nations are looking for alternatives to China’s strong diplomacy and potential use of the military to safeguard its national interests.

It seems that China wants to be the regional security arbiter in the near future and is actively working to hegemoniously shape the security order in the Indo-Pacific with itself at the top. The objectives of important regional powers, in contrast, reject the notion of an Asian hegemony. Similar nations have come together to create an Indo-Pacific strategic framework that contrasts Beijing’s exclusive worldview with openness and inclusivity in response to this conflict of interests. It is claimed by political scientists that the essential need for “traditional security” politics, involves containing the impacts of competition between major powers and defending national security and sovereignty from foreign threats on the state level.

Interest-driven coalitions, commonly referred to as “ad hoc coalitions of the willing,” are expected to keep growing throughout the Indo-Pacific region in the years to come. This pattern demonstrates the enormous uncertainties that at this time define the dynamics of the region.

A variety of minor alliances referred to as “minilaterals” are substantially to blame for the current change in the international arena. These are coalitions of countries that have a similar perception of threats and strategic objectives. As a result of the recognition that strong international agencies like the United Nations frequently fail to bring about peace and settle disputes, these more specifically targeted coalitions have multiplied.

The Indo-Pacific region is where this trend is most obvious. The revived Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the USA, Japan, India, and Australia, is one significant instance. Minilateralism has been further emphasised with the launch of the AUKUS (Australia, UK, and US) technology-sharing alliance in 2021. In both cases, the mounting anxieties brought on by a more assertive China have been the driving force for the increased cooperation.

How these relationships might impact the region’s stability is still a mystery. They might either strengthen links by encouraging cooperation and better governance or they may weaken them by giving rise to competing blocs.

Minilaterals are becoming more prevalent as a direct result of changes in the region’s underlying power dynamics. China’s assertiveness has grown over the past three decades, but South Korea, India, and Singapore have also seen economic success and are beginning to apply their ideas in a region that is no longer primarily ruled by Western nations. Western nations like the United States, France, and the United Kingdom make an effort to maintain a presence in the region at the same time. In response to these changing power dynamics, a complex framework of collaboration has had to be built in order to balance the numerous competing interests at play. President Joe Biden claims that the Indo-Pacific “profoundly shapes the trajectory of the 21st century.” The Trans-Pacific Partnership is exemplified by the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum (IPEF), which is a cornerstone of the US’s “Pivot to Asia” policy, as seen by the QUAD’s revitalised foundation. Trilateral meetings have seen substantial participation from the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, and the United States, while Australia is strengthening its ties with countries like India and Indonesia.

Pou Sothirak, a specialist in international affairs at the Asian Institute of Policy Studies, claims that the rise of minilaterals is mostly due to a decline in confidence in the ability of multilateral institutions to effectively administer and represent the interests of member countries. The rigidity and stagnation present in global bodies like the United Nations impair the efficacy of these more codified political organisations. Furthermore, it cannot be denied that the rapid advancement of information technology and the dynamic nature of current threats have created new, unofficial channels for dialogue and negotiation, a field to which minilaterals wish to contribute. In a more specific context, democratic governments in the Indo-Pacific face a challenge from China that is greater than what any one of them could tackle on their own. This necessitates looking for outside help and adopting a more assertive attitude collectively than in the past.

The circumstances are not without their challenges, though. Others claim that despite the strategic value of these minilateral agreements, they have damaged the reputation of multilateral organisations like the United Nations and may even have compromised their legitimacy.

This dynamic has three important dimensions. First, the fragmentation of global governance structures as a result of the growing propensity towards minilateralism has harmed the fabric of international interdependence and globalisation. The Quad’s rather vague and poorly defined strategic goals meant to restrain Chinese ambition serve as the best example of this.

Second, the power-centred and competitive features of unilateralism can be imitated by minilateral groupings with varying threat perceptions. The growing role of China in the SCO and BRICS compared to regional organizations like the ARF (ASEAN Regional Forum) and the G20 is one illustration of how this imbalance might hamper the process of consensus-building. Finally, these entities have had issues with accountability and adherence due to their competing interests and centralising tendencies. These are the outcome of the existence of non-binding objectives and commitments inside mutually agreed-upon, exclusive power blocs rather than legally ratified entities. This emphasises the existing pronounced contrasts in the Indo-Pacific area.

It may be argued that the minilateralist approach should assist the multilateral institutions already in place rather than being employed in isolation. The attainment of effective outcomes also depends on member countries’ attempts to carry the same attitude of constructive dialogue seen in minilaterals into the larger regional and international framework. Particularly in light of the considerable shift in hegemonic dynamics that distinguishes modern international relations, a lot of problems need to be handled.

The writer is a PhD scholar and author of various books on international relations, criminology and gender studies. He can be reached at fastian.mentor@gmail.com