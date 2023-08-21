Our state cannot afford religious hatred: Virk

Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that our state cannot afford religious hatred. A handful of misguided people have become a disease for Pakistan. If someone commits an unsuccessful attack on the glory of the Holy Quran, it is definitely the right of the state and state institutions to take strict legal action against him. A handful of angry people cannot hold their own court. The nature of Islam has ensured the protection of the rights and religious freedom of every minority since its emergence. The burning of Christian places of worship and private property is sad, alarming and condemnable. In a statement, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk added that damaging Christian places of worship is against Islamic teachings. In the presence of laws and law-enforcing security forces, no crowd or group can be allowed to play with the law and issue their decisions. He said that the services of the Christian people cannot be denied for the construction and development of Pakistan. A handful of extremist elements in the society are holding the state hostage. He said that organized attacks on citizens belonging to different minorities, including Muslims, are taking place in India, so this type of criminal behavior is not acceptable in Pakistan in the light of the decrees, other minorities including Christians. There is abundant religious and political freedom which can never be taken away by a handful of miscreants.