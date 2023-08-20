Mahira Khan teases upcoming projects

Mahira Khan is quite savvy when it comes to fan engagement. While the superstar isn’t always active online, she does Q&A sessions for fans on Twitter before a new project comes out. So, once again to promote her upcoming project, the star took to Twitter and held yet another #AskMahira session to engage with fans and answer questions. Fans were ecstatic to get a chance to speak to her and took the opportunity to send her their love.

From updates on more projects in the future and her thoughts on her Roundtable Series with other stars, here’s some of the conversations from this session. Many fans were eager to ask the Bin Roye star about what was next for her since she was last seen alongside Fawad Khan in the box office phenomenon The Legend of Maula Jatt almost a year ago.

So, when asked about why she wasn’t doing more dramas, Khan revealed that she is currently working on a film with a show planned for next year.

This is surely exciting news for fans who were dying to see her in a film again. Many jumped to the opportunity to ask her about her upcoming film Neelofar which will see the return of her and Fawad Khan together again on the big screen. To that Mahira said that it was out of her hands and that she could only pray for it to be released soon.

One cheeky individual asked when she’ll put her producer hat back on and produce an epic love story which the star found amusing and asked for lead pair ideas.

Mashion is Mahira’s entertainment platform and fashion brand. Recently, the star began hosting her own Roundtable Series featuring actors, models and influencers sitting together to have a conversation. One fan had a lot of praise for the new series. To which Mahira responded and shared how it was a huge task to get all these amazing women in one room and that they hope to get better with time.

When asked about her thoughts on the mini-series format and which was more appealing to her, Khan said she likes it. She also feels that a story need not be dragged out just for the sake of it and it should be up to the writer to decide what’s best for the story.