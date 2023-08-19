World Squash Federation clears Pakistan champion Hamza Khan of age discrepancy

LAHORE: The World Squash Federation on Friday announced that “no evidence” was found to support Egypt’s claims regarding Pakistan world junior squash champion Hamza Khan’s age and gave a clean chit to the athlete. Hamza won the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 on June 23 after beating Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria, becoming the country’s first champion since 1986. Hamza defeated Zakaria 3-1 during the tournament that was held in Melbourne, Australia. However, the Egyptian Squash Federation on July 27 alleged that Hamza’s age was different from the one on his passport and requested the WSF to investigate the matter. In a statement issued on their website today, the WSF said: “After the Egyptian Squash Federation request, the WSF began extensive consultation with experts, including the WSF Medical Commission and the International Olympic Committee. This consultation found no evidence that the age of 2023 WSF world junior squash champion Hamza Khan of Pakistan is different to the one listed on his official passport.”

The WSF, the statement continued, had been advised that “there is no medically recognised procedure that can measure an individual’s age without a significant margin of error”. It further noted that Hamza competed in official international junior events for a number of years and had the same date of birth registered on every occasion.

The WSF added that the Egyptian Squash Federation and the Pakistan Squash Federation had been informed about the investigation’s outcome and the matter was considered closed now. Peshawar boy Hamza has a strong squash pedigree. The former World No 14 Shahid Zaman is his maternal uncle and the legendary Qamar Zaman happens to be a close relative. Zaman’s late wife was the sister of Hamza’s father.