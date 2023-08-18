An Alarming Call

Sudan, a northeast African country with a population of 45.7 million people as of 2022, has been witnessing a catastrophic war between its two friends-turned-rivals, the force of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Daglo commands the paramilitary rapid support force. The war erupted in April this year, which caused thousands of deaths and people’s dislocation, massive damage to infrastructure, and food shortages. Save the Children agency has warned about the risk of major disease outbreaks because thousands of unburied corpses remain under the open sky. Such a pathetic and deplorable warning call must shake the minds of both warring parties. Human rights international organizations must come forward to play their due role against the consequences of the war.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has largely damaged the world collectively. It has killed thousands of people across the globe. It also caused the world to become paused regarding economics and political progressive points of view. Many countries have lost a lot of storing stakes. With the rush into hospitals, the hospitals run short of available facilities for COVID-19-affected patients. In India, patients were seen on the roads. People stood in emergencies to get oxygen in hospitals. Many were given oxygen cylinders on roads. Fortunately, a vaccination appeared to counter the virus. Already shackled by COVID-19 in Sudan, people cannot afford to face fatal disease outbreaks. Every stakeholder must ponder upon the warning call seriously.

The desecration of dead bodies is undoubtedly unbearable for every human.

The world has faced many plagues in the past. The latest magical invention of Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be brought ahead for countering such plagues in advance before they reach their peak. They should be nipped in the bud with the help of AI. Many critics are cautioning against the use of AI, but if used in this sense with true potential, the AI can be a big invention for the benefit of human beings; saving people from serious and fatal diseases.

Sadly, many countries are already fighting with skyrocketed rates of perishable and non-perishable things and high inflation rates with their stagnant economic progress. Even advanced countries such as the UK witnessed protests of its official departments employees for raising their pay as they demanded their salary was not meeting their cost of living. COVID-19, the war between Russia and Ukraine and threatening behavior between the two biggest economies of the world: The US and China have left the world in a complex situation. Countries are in indecisive conditions regarding boosting ties and extending trade with borders.

Along with the Human Rights International Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other oil-rich Muslim countries should come forward with a peaceful plan and urge both fighting parties to ceasefire. Though Saudi Arabia has asked for a ceasefire for both generals of their respective armies, it has not fully overlapped in the country. Muslim countries should play their role, as the dead bodies which remained unburied in the open sky, in burying the dead bodies safely with the last funeral exercise according to the principles. Such desecration of dead bodies is undoubtedly unbearable for every human being across the globe, and how their families can see such a pathetic scene?

Moreover, the World Health Organization ought to call for an urgent meeting of the UNO member countries for health and sanitization in Sudan. Unfortunately, if such fatal diseases could erupt, stopping and facing them would become strongly difficult in such a complex situation of world. It can trigger another war against fatal diseases in countries. The WHO can play its best role from the United Nations’ platform and with the collaboration of other organizations for a ceasefire for the health and sanitization in Sudan.

Dishearteningly, the war has brought the people to the brink of death. People in the war-torn country are facing acute shortages of potable water and food. The children are facing high levels of malnutrition and mothers are unable to feed their babies because of a shortage of food and water. As the UN itself says,” More than six million people are just one step away from famine”. How people are waiting for death is completely shocking and beyond to even thinking for one conscientious soul. Despite this unthinkable situation in the country, sadly, the heartless people are busy doing their business on the people of Sudan’s depraved condition which are war-affected and are in dire need of support. As the UN said the aid groups are facing many bureaucratic hurdles in operating freely in the war-torn country and delivering life-saving assistance to the war-affected people of Sudan. In such an emergency instead of making the process easier for reaching the affected areas and people, the officials are creating hurdles in the way of aid groups and agencies. It is really sad for the country and the world.

Considering this entire scenario of the war-torn country, immediate pre-emptive measures are needed to counter the fatal disease outbreaks. With the help of AI and other advanced tools, countering can be easy as well as helpful for the world. The highly strengthened struggle of the international organizations and prudent diplomacy of the countries can play a mutual role for Sudan and the people of Sudan from becoming worse. Likely, it can be fruitful and also can save the world from suffering again one more plague in the shape of fatal diseases.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at kazimlaghari@gmail.com