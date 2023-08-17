Sikh Separatism Is Gaining Pace

After crying hoarse for the last couple of years, the Indian propagandists and former intelligence officials have finally accepted the fact that Khalistan Referendum is “slowly but steadily raising its head”. A recent article “Pak’s nefarious plan obvious in Khalistan’s revival”, by DC Pathak, Former Director of the Intelligence Bureau of India has also conceded that the referendum movement by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is number-wise significant in Canada, the US, Australia and the UK.

Mr Pathak has also candidly accepted that there was a 5-kilometre-long parade in Canada on June 4, 2023, demanding the right of self-determination for Sikhs in Indian-held Punjab. One is amazed to notice the apparent contradictions in the Indian propaganda, which claims Khalistan Referendum as being a “non-starter” and “exercise in futility” while it’s own credible intelligence official publically concedes that over 1 million Sikhs have already participated in the referendum.

The writer goes on to say that the activities of Khalistan separatists have gathered pace in the Western world as well as in India itself. Blaming Pakistani intelligence agency, the former spymaster reports that the “Amritdhari” (baptized) sect is spreading in the areas bordering Pakistan. Referring to what he called “the developing scene of revival of Khalistan separatism in Punjab” the article advances the usual mantra of national security concerns.

In another recent article “Pakistan is repeating its modus operandi in Punjab” published by www.Daijiworld.com a news portal believed to be sponsored by Indian agencies, the writer concedes that “The ‘Sikhs for Justice’ conducted a ‘referendum’ for a separate Khalistan, in Canada, the US, the UK and Australia in 2022. In Canada, one crore Sikhs out of a total of eight crores took part in it which was not insignificant” which directly contradicts the claims which declare the Khalistan Referendum as “flop show”.

It is apparent that the Indian stance has no legs to stand on. On the one hand, they dismiss the referendum as an asinine, farcical, and damp squib effort while on the other concede in the same breath that it is gaining pace and that the numbers are significant.

With the next leg of the Khalistan Referendum going to take place on the 10th of September in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the Indian govt. is at a loss to comprehend, much less meaningfully respond to, the genuine appeal of the Khalistan movement and the mechanics with which Sikhs for Justice is taking its cause further.

One wonders when will India, claiming to be the biggest democracy in the world, will come to realize that Sikhs, who have already turned their swords into plowshares, by resorting to ballots, the peaceful and legitimate means, to achieve their independence, cannot be defeated with the help of out-sourced terrorism and false propaganda. Through the farmers’ movement of 2020-21, the Sikhs in Indian Punjab have already effectively learnt that their resoluteness can make a telling difference.

The latest press reports of the hugely attended funeral of Avtar Sing Khanda, a vocal voice for Khalistan, published in the independent British press go to show the Sikh community’s single-minded commitment to Khalistan.

With the Sikh diaspora the world over having voiced their measurable support for an Independent Khalistan consisting of Indian-held Punjab at their back, the day is not far off when the Indian atrocities against Sikhs in Punjab will have to give way to the creation of Khalistan. Like all great dreams, the legitimate, and earnest desire of the Sikh community to have a homeland of their own will, becomes a reality in not too distant a future.

The writer is an American Sikh and licensed physician, actively supporting the creation of Khalistan through peaceful means as the President of the “Council of Khalistan.” He can be reached at bsandhu25@hotmail.com.