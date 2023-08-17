Minor maid found dead in Khairpur

In a deeply distressing incident, a 10-year-old maid passed away under mysterious circumstances at the residence of an influential person in Khairpur district’s Ranipur in Sindh province.

Initial findings reveal that the unfortunate incident took place within the premises of Pir Asad Shah Jilani’s Haveli. According to police sources, CCTV footage from the house’s bedroom has been obtained, revealing the distressed condition of 10-year-old Fatima.

Marks of torture are clearly visible on the victim’s body in other footage that went viral over social media following the tragic incident.

The mother of the deceased stated in her testimony that her daughter was working at Shah’s house when she passed away. The parents of the girl denied any occurrence of torture, claiming that Fatima was ill and receiving treatment. Meanwhile, SSP Khairpur Mir Rohal took notice of the incident and ordered ASP Gambat Nauman Zafar to investigate the incident.

Dr Abdul Fatah Memon, who apparently treated the minor girl at a private hospital, stated that she was suffering from gastroenteritis and they only provided medical treatment. The SSP Khairpur said that further legal action against the suspects would be taken after taking statements of further witnesses, adding that the police will approach a local court for exhumation and post-mortem of the minor girl. Main suspect Jilani told the police in his statement that no violence was inflicted upon the victim, and she lived in the house like a “family member”. Later, police arrested the house owner, Pir Asad Shah Jilani. Meanwhile, Rizwana, a survivor of domestic violence, underwent her inaugural successful plastic surgery at the General Hospital Lahore on Wednesday.

Principal of the Graduate Medical Institute, Professor Alfreed Zafar, confirmed this positive outcome in an official statement. The surgical procedure involved grafting to address wounds on both her cheeks and eye. Professor Alfreed Zafar underscored the complexity of wound cleaning and grafting procedures, highlighting their critical nature. He further elaborated on the high level of care and attention Rizwana was receiving, pointing out that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, she was being provided with top-tier medical facilities. Round-the-clock medical support was being ensured through the dedicated efforts of doctors and nurses.

Professor Alfreed Zafar stressed the commitment to Rizwana’s well-being by emphasizing regular communication with the provincial health minister regarding her progress. Additionally, the head of the Medical Board, Professor Judat Saleem, detailed the comprehensive medical care Rizwana received. Notably, the wounds on her head and back were thoroughly cleansed and sutured, leading to improvements in her platelet and blood levels. This successful plastic surgery marks a significant step towards Rizwana’s recovery, highlighting the crucial role of medical expertise, dedication, and support in addressing the aftermath of domestic violence.