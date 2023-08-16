General elections: PPP demands ECP to announce date

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the general election date.

As per details, the PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP wants free and fair elections across Pakistan on one day.

He said that ECP should not delay the announcement of election date and the election schedule must be issued immediately.

The PPP leader said that transfer and posting before the election schedule and delimitation process is beyond their understanding. The caretaker government should hold free, fair and transparent elections so that no one can question their credibility. he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the upcoming general election will be held in February 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued instructions to the caretaker governments ahead of the general elections.