VC Punjab varsity stresses need to make our land greener, cleaner

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood has said that trees not only keep the environment clean but also have a pleasant effect on human behaviors. Plantation is the most important need of the hour to reduce environmental pollution. On the happy occasion of Independence Day, let us pledge to make the land greener and cleaner by planting more and more trees.

He expressed his views on the occasion of the inauguration of the plantation campaign organized by Panjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. A large number of faculty members including Dean Faculty of Geosciences and Principal College Professor Dr. Sajid Rashid and students participated in the plantation drive.

Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid paid his thanks to Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University for coming to the College of Earth and Environmental Sciences and also gave a special lecture to the students on the importance and usefulness of trees. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid said that the environment friendly activities guarantee the survival of our future generations. A healthy mind is a reflection of a healthy and clean environment. Positive thinking and research approach for constructive activities ignites our potential. He urged the students to actively participate in the plantation drive and plant more trees so that environmental pollution can be eliminated.

Later, an awareness walk was also organized with reference to the planting campaign, in which the participants also displayed banners and posters about the environment-friendly activities and the natural importance and utility of trees.