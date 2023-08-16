Naqvi emphasized need to enhance rehab services for drug addicts

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the “Roshan Ghar” rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Raiwand, where he assessed the facilities provided for the recovery of individuals struggling with drug addiction. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi thoroughly inspected the various sections and wards dedicated to the drug addicts, engaging with them and encouraging them to overcome their addiction.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to enhance the rehabilitation and treatment services for drug addicts. He also issued directives for the establishment of new centers to cater to their rehabilitation. He assigned the task of building additional centers to the Secretary of Social Welfare and the Secretary of Health, with a mandate to complete centers with a combined capacity of 400 beds across different areas of Lahore within a span of 2 weeks.

Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted the importance of providing quality nutrition and regular supply of fruits to the addicts at “Roshan Ghar.” He pledged to allocate all necessary resources for effective treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts, and he stressed the significance of digitizing the records of these individuals. While touring the facility, Mohsin Naqvi visited the computer lab and domestic tailoring lab that serve the drug addicts. He acknowledged the devastating impact of addiction on families and expressed his commitment to helping those affected find a path to recovery. As part of the effort to combat drug trafficking, a comprehensive crackdown has been initiated across Punjab.

The Chief Minister received detailed briefings from the Secretary of Social Welfare regarding the rehabilitation process for drug addicts and from the Secretary of Health concerning the available treatment facilities. The briefing revealed that “Roshan Ghar” currently houses up to 100 beds.

Present on this occasion were Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr. Javed Akram, along with the Secretaries of Health, Industry, and Excise, Commissioner of Lahore Division, DG of Social Welfare, Deputy Commissioner, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, and other relevant officers. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a visit to the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA)’s one-window cell on Tuesday, where he engaged with visitors to inquire about the status of their applications.

During interactions with citizens, concerns were raised regarding delays in the processing of their applications. In response, the CM promptly called upon the relevant officials and instructed them to ensure the timely disposal of pending applications.

In his commitment to addressing citizen grievances, Mohsin Naqvi issued immediate directives to resolve the complaints of individuals on the spot. He underscored that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be provided to senior citizens at their residences without delay. Additionally, he outlined plans for the establishment of a streamlined system to deliver complete documents to other citizens directly at their doorstep, further enhancing convenience.

Emphasizing the importance of catering to expatriate Pakistanis, the chief minister directed the incharge of the one-window cell to address complaints from overseas citizens within ten days instead of the previously stipulated two weeks.

During the visit, concerns were also voiced by citizens regarding the need for repeated visits to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office for verification purposes. In response, the CM assured citizens that he would liaise with the federal government to establish an FBR counter within the LDA One-Window Cell, aimed at sparing people the inconvenience of multiple visits.

Highlighting measures to enhance citizen accessibility, Mohsin Naqvi noted that the operational hours of the one-window cell have been extended, with the facility now operating in two shifts until 9:00 pm. The chief minister’s prompt responsiveness to citizens’ concerns and his commitment to improving facilities at the one-window cell were met with gratitude by those in attendance.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the nation had showcased an unparalleled display of unity and consensus on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, underscoring the nation’s remarkable character. He emphasized that vibrant nations commemorate their independence with unwavering national fervor and determination.

The judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police, and various other institutions wholeheartedly participated in the Independence Day celebrations, sending a resounding message of unity and solidarity, he added. The CM praised and acknowledged the commendable efforts put forth by provincial ministers, administration, police and other departments in orchestrating the Independence Day festivities.

It is indeed heartening to observe that an atmosphere of tranquillity prevailed throughout the province during the Independence Day events, allowing the populace to engage and revel in the jubilation of freedom actively, he noted.

Expressing his sentiments, Mohsin Naqvi lauded the diligent commitment of the police, administration, and line departments in upholding a peaceful ambience. He highlighted the noteworthy contribution of the cabinet committee on law and order, alongside law enforcement agencies, in organizing comprehensive arrangements for establishing a serene environment. The CM underscored the commendable roles played by the police, administration, and line departments in creating a harmonious milieu. Furthermore, he highlighted the collaborative effort of provincial ministers, civil administration, police, and other stakeholders who worked cohesively as a unified team.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended his heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of singer Asad Abbas. In a statement released today, Mohsin Naqvi extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and stated that he is deeply saddened by the passing away of Asad Abbas. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.