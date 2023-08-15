Naqvi launches urban-style cleaning initative for villages

Marking a significant gesture on Independence Day, the Caretaker Punjab government extended a substantial gift to rural communities by initiating a comprehensive urban-style cleaning initiative across Punjab’s villages. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, officially kickstarted the program titled “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” (Now the Village Will Shine) from Qila Sharif village in Sharqpur. During his address at the Qila Sharif ceremony, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that this pioneering program is set to revolutionize village life in Punjab. For the first time in the province’s history, villages will receive cleaning personnel and facilities akin to those in cities. Additionally, urban-like amenities, including computerized birth, death, and marriage certificates, will be accessible to villagers. The program further includes the provision of modern machinery at the Union Council level for enhancing village sanitation.

Within a span of 15 days, watchmen and cleaning staff will be deployed to all villages, with village committees overseeing program execution. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that this initiative resolves the long-standing challenge of village cleanliness, a testament to love for the nation’s well-being. He drew attention to Islam’s recognition of cleanliness as integral to faith and highlighted the program’s potential to mitigate diseases associated with uncleanliness. Pledging comprehensive efforts, he envisioned a transformative glow in every village. Expressing appreciation, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the entire local government team for their dedicated efforts in launching this ground-breaking program. The Chief Secretary Local Government provided a comprehensive briefing on the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” program, outlining plans to assign sanitary workers to each union council. Collaborating with the local populace, designated areas for waste disposal will be identified. The initiative also ensures regular cleaning of streets and drainage systems through the implementation of village committees comprising local residents. Sanitary facilities will reach 2468 Union Councils.

The event witnessed the participation of Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Advisor Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Lahore Division, and a multitude of Qila Sharif village residents, signifying the collective support for this transformative endeavor. Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, emphasized that the youth are the radiant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward. He conveyed a powerful message against despair, highlighting that it is deemed a sin. The Holy Quran also labels disappointment as a sin, and Quaid-i-Azam’s speeches encourage hope and resilience. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the nation’s bright prospects, despite his own transient presence, and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s positive trajectory. Speaking at the key Independence Day event at Huzuri Bagh, he urged government officials, teachers, and doctors to fulfill their duties with integrity and punctuality.

Mohsin Naqvi particularly stressed the importance of doctors adhering to their designated work hours in hospitals. He believed that if all employees diligently fulfill their responsibilities, the nation’s progress is inevitable. He revealed his consistent advocacy for doctors to maintain their duty hours and work conscientiously during hospital visits. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its duties and emphasized that this responsibility will continue with the incoming government. He envisioned significant improvements if honesty becomes the cornerstone of all efforts. He emphasized that teachers’ dedication in imparting knowledge with integrity would lead to a promising future for the children. Reflecting on the grand Independence Day ceremony held at Shahi Qila the previous night, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the participation of officers from diverse institutions, including the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police participated and gave a message of unity and solidarity. Drawing inspiration from Quaid-i-Azam’s emphasis on unity, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation’s progress hinges on collective strength and consensus. He reiterated the significance of conveying this unity message to the people.

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while speaking said that Pakistan’s creation was a result of sacrifices. He called for a renewed commitment driven by faith. He believed that fulfilling individual responsibilities within their domains would be the driving force for the nation’s advancement. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road construction project today. This development significantly reduces the travel time between Gujranwala and Sheikhupura to a mere 26 minutes. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an inspection of the road at the Syed Waris Shah Toll Plaza, lauding the road’s exceptional quality.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road will serve as a vital conduit for both city’s populations, fostering smoother intercity movement. Moreover, the project is expected to yield substantial fuel savings over time. Providing insights into the project’s details, the Secretary of Communications and Works briefed that the completion of this project was made possible through a public-private partnership arrangement.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Amir Mir, Advisor Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO, CPO Gujranwala, and other officials also graced the event with their presence. The main event celebrating the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan took place at Huzuri Bagh, witnessing a remarkable turnout of participants, notably children. The venue was adorned in the patriotic hues of green and white, setting a fitting ambiance for the occasion. Ahead of the scheduled time, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi graced the ceremony with his presence. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi engaged with disciplined scouts on the steps of Badshahi Mosque, capturing moments in photographs and expressing his appreciation. He extended his warmth towards boys and girls attired in traditional Kashmiri, Chitrali, and other regional outfits, engaging in friendly interactions.

Engaging with the event’s participants, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi went among the crowd, shaking hands and expressing his gratitude. He also took the opportunity to meet and express appreciation to the Consul Generals of Iran and the United States for attending. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his greetings to the enclave of secretaries and officers, sharing handshakes as a gesture of camaraderie. The ceremony culminated with children and students waving the green crescent flag, a symbol of unity and patriotism, in their hands. On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, unfurled the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Fort. Before the flag hoisting, sirens reverberated, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Prior to this, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid respects at Mazar-i-Iqbal by placing flowers and reciting Fatiha. He offered a special prayer for the safety, progress, prosperity, and stability of the country. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the renowned poet of the East, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

Witnessing the performance of scouts and school students playing melodious tunes on their instruments, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed admiration for their skills and dedication. He extended his heartfelt appreciation and compassion to these young participants. The event was graced by the presence of Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, as well as Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Advisors Kunwar Dilshad and Wahab Riaz, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division, and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, among other high-ranking officials.