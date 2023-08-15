KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today gold rates in Pakistan – 15 August 2023

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450 Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.