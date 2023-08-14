No consensus on interim CM in Sindh so far

The second round of talks, between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved provincial assembly Rana Ansar to pick a name for the caretaker provincial chief executive, did not result in any breakthrough, a private TV channel reported. The second round of negotiation between the Leader of the House and the Opposition Leader was held at Sindh Chief Minister House today (Sunday). During the meeting, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Ali Khursheedi was also present.

Speaking to journalists after the huddle, Ansar said: “We need time to finalise the name [for interim CM].” She expressed hope that the name of the caretaker chief minister will be finalised during the third round of talks slated to be held tomorrow (Monday). “Our leadership will table name [for the coveted slot] tomorrow after consultation.” The MQM-P leader said that she would discuss the names proposed by the Sindh CM with her party leadership, adding that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also proposed a few names for the slot.

Ansar said they would try to reach a consensus on selecting a name for the interim CM. In case of their failure for reaching a consensus on a name for the province’s caretaker chief minister, the matter would then be presented before the parliamentary committee, she added. On August 11, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the summary sent by CM Murad which sought the dissolution of the provincial assembly.