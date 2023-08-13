Abhishek Bachchan praises wife Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a couple that has garnered an abundance of love and admiration over the years. Although the couple shares updates on social media during special occasions, they try to maintain a relatively low profile on Instagram and seldom offer insights into their daily lives. Abhishek Bachchan has consistently expressed his love and admiration for his spouse, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has quite a lot of times appreciated Aishwarya during various interviews and has also taken a stand for her when needed. Recently, Abhishek praised his wife during an interview, and here’s the reason for it.

During an interview with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek shared that he holds a deep admiration for his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for selflessly handling all the household responsibilities at home. Abhishek emphasized that, despite all their fame, they maintain an ordinary family life.

Jr Bachchan said, “Sometimes, unfortunately, you know you’re so consumed at work that you don’t get to spend as much time as you’d want. So back home, you know, Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting and I love her and thank her for that, and she does it so selflessly and she just does a great job, so you know, I’m eternally grateful.”

He added, “And sometimes you come back from work and you’re tired or whatever, so you might not be as effervescent as you should be, but you know, I think being an actor, she understands that. We’re a very normal family, you know. I just love to spend time together and be as normal as possible.”

Talking about how he spends his Sunday, the Ghoomer actor revealed that they spend the day usually lazing around. Abhishek said, “Even when I was growing up, there were weeks on end when I wouldn’t see my father, and he lived-I mean, he was sleeping in the bed about 10 feet away from me because he used to leave for work before I woke up in the morning, and he’d come back after I’d gone to bed.”

The actor continued, “So, although we were staying under the same roof, you don’t get to see him and you realize that’s how hard they had to work.”

The Bunty Aur Babli actor is currently preparing for the launch of his upcoming movie Ghoomer on August 18, 2023. The film also includes Saiyami Kher in the main role and showcases a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan. He is also lined up for SSS7 and an upcoming project directed by Shoojit Sircar. Aishwarya Rai on the other hand was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is a sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1.