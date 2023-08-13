‘Queen of Pop’ Nazia Hassan remembered

Pakistani iconic pop singer Nazia Hassan is being remembered today on her 23rd death anniversary. She started her music career at the age of ten years with the song “Aap Jaisa Koi” that earned her international fame. The ‘Queen of Pop’ was born on April 3, 1965. She got fame through the popular Pakistan Television programme Sung Sung. Nazia received many national and international awards, including Pakistan’s highest civil award, Pride of Performance. She made her singing debut in 1980 with the song Aap Jaisa Koi. Disco Deewane was her first album which was released in 1981. It became the best-selling Asian pop album of that time with its release in 14 countries. She became the first Pakistani singer to win the Indian Filmfare award in 1980 at the age of 15. Nazia Hassan died of lungs cancer at the age of 35 in London on August 13, 2000.