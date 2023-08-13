SRK-Nayanthara get romantic in Jawan’s new song ‘Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of ‘Jawan’. The superstar will be seen playing the lead role in Atlee’s film. He is sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. There’s a lot of anticipation around ‘Jawan’s release since its first glimpse was released. Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release, SRK dropped the teaser of his romantic track, ‘Chaleya’.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser of ‘Chaleya’ on his Twitter handle. The superstar also praised everyone associated with the ‘Jawan’ song.

“The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’ #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic),” wrote SRK.

‘Jawan’ is written and directed by Atlee. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and features the actor in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.