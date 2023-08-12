PTI expects Kakar to hold free and fair elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed hope that caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will ensure free, fair and transparent election within the constitution limit of three months in the country. Earlier in the day, Senator Kakar – a little-known senator hailing from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – has been selected as caretaker prime minister. The development came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz reached a consensus on the name of Kakar for the coveted slot during the second round of consultation. Later a summary to this effect was approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A.

Reacting to the development, a spokesperson of Imran Khan-led party said that a heavy responsibility is imposed on the caretaker premier.

The PTI spokesperson hoped that the caretaker prime minister will not allow any further damage to the constitutional and democratic rights of the people.

One of the prime responsibilities of a caretaker government is to provide equal opportunities to all political parties to run their election campaign, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, speaking to the media after a meeting with the PM, Riaz said: “We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province”. He said the main purpose was that the caretaker prime minister should be from a small province and a non-controversial personality. He said the aim was also to remove the sense of deprivation of small provinces. He said that Kakar’s name was suggested by him which was approved.

Responding to a question, Raja Riaz said that the caretaker prime minister is expected to take oath of his office on Sunday (today).

Taking to the micro-blogging website X, he thanked the Almighty for being given an opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan.

