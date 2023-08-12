Ali Sethi breaks silence on marriage rumours

Pakistan’s A-list singer Ali Sethi has finally addressed the reports of his marriage. Son of former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and brother of actor Mira Sethi, Ali broke silence on the rumours of his marriage which left millions of fans furious after it topped the trends on the micro-blogging site, now termed X, on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday, the ‘Pasoori’ hitmaker clarified in a text story, “I am not married. I don’t know who started the rumour,” he continued, before adding, “But maybe they should help market my new release.”

Sethi followed with the Spotify link to his new single, ‘Paniya’, co-produced by American musician Noah Georgeson on the lyrics of Taanras Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sethi is set to embark on his world tour with shows scheduled in Brooklyn, Dallas, Houston, Dubai, Dublin, Glasgow and London among others.