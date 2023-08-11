Sindh Assembly too stands dissolved

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday signed the summary moved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for the dissolution of the provincial assembly just a day before the completion of its five years constitutional term, a private TV channel reported. “The summary of dissolution of Sindh Provincial Assembly has been signed,” the governor tweeted. After the dissolution of the PA, the Sindh cabinet has also been dissolved while CM Murad will continue holding his post till a caretaker successor is appointed. While confirming the development, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab took to X – formerly known as Twitter – said the Sindh governor has dissolved the provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister. “[The] summary has been approved & notification is being issued shortly.” It is pertinent to mention here that the first session of the provincial assembly was held on August 13, 2018, and its five-year constitution term will end on August 12, 2023 (tomorrow). “The Sindh CM has signed the summary for dissolution of the provincial assembly and left for the Governor House [for his assent],” according to official sources.

Consultations between the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and opposition parties over the appointment of a caretaker chief minister are currently underway.

However, the opposition had floated the names of Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Younus Dagha for the slot. During a consultative meeting, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had discussed the name of Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi for the coveted slot.

Once the provincial assembly is dissolved, the government will require a caretaker setup, irrespective of whether or not the governor approves the summary undersigned by the chief minister.

The assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours as per the Constitution even if the governor does not approve it.

Contrary to the practice in other countries, the Constitution of Pakistan stipulates that a caretaker government will have to be sworn in till a new government is elected by the people.

Article 224 of the Constitution explains the process of appointment of a caretaker government at the centre and provinces.

Until the formation of a caretaker government, Murad will continue his duties as the CM albeit for a few days.

It is only incumbent Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, out of all elected representatives, who will hold his position until the newly-elected lawmakers take an oath and elect his replacement.

For the formation of a caretaker government, CM Murad will write to the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, within 48 hours of the dissolution of the assembly, seeking three names for the caretaker chief minister and will suggest three names himself.

If an impasse, between the two leaders, lasts for three days, then the speaker will form a committee comprising six members of the outgoing assembly with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

To the committee, the CM and the leader of the opposition will forward two nominees each.

The committee then will have three days to evolve consensus on one name. If that fails as well then the names of the nominees will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a final decision within two days.

The selected nominee will perform his/her duties as the interim CM until the formation of a new government in the province. The caretaker chief executive also has the power to induct his own cabinet.

Following the placement of a caretaker chief minister, the ECP is bound to carry out general elections in the province within 90 days.

The electoral body can hold polls within 22 to 45 days because constitutionally it requires at least 22 days to scrutinise the nomination papers of the candidates.

The candidates will be given 29 to 30 days to run the election campaign.