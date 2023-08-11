PepsiCo’s ‘Roshan Kal’ initiative empowers Pakistani Youth

PepsiCo, one of the world’s leading companies for food and beverages, is commemorating International Youth Day by highlighting “Roshan Kal”, a progressive and inclusive internship program.

One of the largest initiatives for youth skills development in Pakistan, this initiative is powered by a one-of-a-kind collaboration with prestigious private-sector organizations from diverse industries such as KFC, Hum Network, Lucky Core Cement, and Daraz, joining forces for youth empowerment.

Roshan Kal represents PepsiCo Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards creating an environment that facilitates growth and equal opportunities for the youth of Pakistan, enabling a future where they can positively contribute to the development of their respective communities and the nation. What sets Roshan Kal apart is its core ethos of reaching every graduating student across Pakistanthrough a hybrid approach, targeting students from smaller cities, and ensuring 50% gender diversity while mobilizing a multi-industry collaboration.

This comprehensive internship program has been intricately designed to offer a holistic approach to professional learning and career development fostering a growth mindset. Roshan Kal aims to embrace and champion the diversity, uniqueness, and individuality of the youth, acknowledging the fact that everyone brings aunique set of skills, talent, and perspectives that can be refined to produce anextraordinary force for socioeconomic progress. For the first cohort of Roshan Kal internship program, an application was rolled out inpartnership with Pakistan’s premium job site Rozee.pk, through which thousands of applications were received and merit-based internships awarded by a joint panel of experts from partner organization. Through the streamlined partnership with Rozee.pk, PepsiCo Pakistan has delivered a digital platform to simplify the application process for candidatesthat will also build a strong alumni network.