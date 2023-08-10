Shakira believes Jimmy Butler is ‘different from other men’

Shakira and Jimmy Butler’s romance is going forward as the singer loves the athlete for making her feel “valued,” an insider revealed.

Sharing insight into the Waka Waka hitmaker’s new relationship with the NBA star, an insider spoke to Us Weekly, revealing the duo has been “getting progressively closer.”

The Columbian singer, who parted ways from Gerard Pique last year following a 11-year relationship, finds Butler to be very different from all other men she has ever dated.

“They’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks,” the insider said. “Jimmy makes Shakira smile and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.” The insider went on to share that Shakira is intrigued by Butler because he’s “different from other men” she has been involved with in the past.

“She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship,” the insider spilt. “He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her and it makes her feel valued.” However, the insider noted that it is still not clear if this is a long-term relationship but Shakira is “definitely open to seeing where things go” in the future. “It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” the source added.

Shakira and Butler were linked together after the singer attended one of his games back in May and even dropped a video of herself for the team.

Butler then fuelled the speculations by liking an Instagram video of the popstar. Following this, they were spotted having dinner at London hotspot Novikov Restaurant & Bar.

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new,” a source said at the time. “She feels happy spending time with him.”