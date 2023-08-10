Muqam distributes laptops among students in Swat

University of Swat was privileged to host the prestigious Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 Laptop Distribution Ceremony on 07 Aug, Monday, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The event witnessed the distribution of laptops to deserving students, furthering the government’s commitment to promoting digital empowerment and academic excellence among the youth.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Advisor to PM Amir Muqam, who emphasized the significance of technology in education and its role in shaping a progressive and knowledge-based society. The distinguished representatives from HEC also attended the ceremony, highlighting the strong partnership between the government and educational institutions in uplifting the nation through education.

“We believe that empowering our youth with the latest technology is an investment in the future of Pakistan,” said Amir Muqam

The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 aims to bridge the digital divide and equip talented students with the tools they need to excel in their academic pursuits. This visionary program reflects the government’s dedication to harnessing the potential of our young minds and preparing them for the challenges of the modern world.

During the event, the University of Swat was proud to witness the joy and enthusiasm of the students as they received their laptops, marking a significant milestone in their educational journey. These laptops will serve as powerful tools, enabling them to access a vast reservoir of knowledge and explore new horizons in education.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, a remarkable one lac laptops are being distributed to talented students across the nation.