Victim Support Policing

No nation can ever prosper without inclusiveness in all population groups of that society. If some groups do not get the necessary recognition and are marginalized, their potential surely goes wasted. In Pakistan, of all those alienated groups of the population, none is more marginalized than transgenders. Transgenders are maltreated in different ways: They are not accepted as fellow human beings or they are compelled to do jobs that can be considered below human dignity. These Works range from begging to forced dancing activities. The guru system prevalent in Trans groups is exploitative. Neither do they get their right of inheritance nor any representation in society. Trans people are the most neglected identity in society resulting in different physical, mental and emotional illnesses in them. So, every step to bring transgender groups to the mainstream is no less than a revolutionary task. The idea of recruiting victim support officers (VSOs) in Punjab Police is an impressive development in this direction.

The idea of appointing Victim Support Officers (VSO) along with the Anti-Woman Harassment Cell came to the fore in 2020. Primarily, every VSO was to be a woman constable. However, in May 2020, Transgender Tahafuz Center was established in Rawalpindi and Ms. Reem Sharif was appointed as the first transgender Victim Support Officer. In January 2023, transgenders were appointed as VSO on a contract basis with reasonable remunerations in Taufaz Marakaz of all districts of the province. It was a remarkable initiative of the incumbent Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, to empower the vulnerable segments of society, especially transgenders. These Tahafuz Markaz are responsible for the protection of the rights of Trans genders who are victims of social injustice. Similarly, victim support officers are providing help to women suffering from domestic violence, homeless children, and special persons with mental disabilities.

Having a glance at the performance of Tahafuz Centres across the province and the victim support officers appointed there, their performance is laudable. Tahfawuz Center in Rawalpindi has provided different types of services to more than 2000 transgender persons since its inception. The services include issuance of character certificates, copies of FIR, crime reports, and registration of temporary tenants etc. The Tahafuz centre in Rawalpindi has also provided counselling to more than 300 transgender persons to discourage begging. Similarly, the performance of the Tahafaz Centre of Muzaffargarh is note-worthy. Under the umbrella of Tahafuz centre, Jhonpari Schools are set up where 32 children are being provided with primary education along with books, copies, pencils etc. The establishment of shelter homes for transgenders is also pioneered by Tahafuz Centre Muzaffargarh. Now, these kinds of shelter homes are being extended across Punjab. In the same way, issuance of driving licenses to trans people first time in history is another feather in the cap of the Tahafuz Centre of Muzaffargarh. The above-mentioned working of the two Tahafuz Centres is the epitome of what all centres are doing across Punjab.

Recently, Musawi in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and Punjab Police Pakistan, organized a three-day training from 31 July to 2 August on victim support and Trauma-Informed Policing for Transgender Victim Support Officers (VSOs) in Lahore. Musawi is an independent organization working with government and non-government stakeholders to bring evidence-based legal and policy reforms across Pakistan. It was a commendable step of Musawi and USIP to inculcate a sense of dignity in trans VSOs. It will also prove to be a way forward towards empowering trans people and ending their vulnerability in society. This training was about the importance of Government response and initiatives for vulnerable groups, the legal framework for vulnerable groups, health education and healthcare needs. It further includes the importance of mental health and well-being for victim support officers, understanding vulnerability, and empowering the transgender community through communications: media and stories. IG Punjab Police concluded the event on a positive note with a pledge to continue to work for the welfare of the transgender community and bring them into the mainstream. His vision is a ray of hope for all segments of society who are depressed, destitute and despaired. This will usher in a change in victim support policing in Punjab. All other provinces need the emulation of the Punjab Police and the vision of the incumbent IG Punjab Police. It is hoped that Victim Support officers continue working to ensure the rights of vulnerable groups of society.

The writer is a lawyer.