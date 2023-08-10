Saba Qamar receives UAE golden visa

Pakistan’s A-list film and TV actor, Saba Qamar revealed that she has been honoured with a golden visa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, Qamar shared the news along with a three-picture gallery, as she posed with the flags of Pakistan and UAE. “I want to thank the amazing government of UAE for honouring me with the Golden Visa, can’t thank you guys enough for opening your home to me,” noted the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor in the caption.

As per the details on the UAE government’s official website, the golden visa is a long-term residence visa that enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the country while enjoying exclusive benefits. Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes are among those eligible for the golden visa. Some of the benefits of this include an entry visa for six months, a long-term, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years, and the privilege of not needing a sponsor in addition to the ability to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children and an unlimited number of domestic helpers.

On the work front, Saba Qamar was last seen as the main protagonist Rania in ARY Digital’s mini-series ‘Sar-e-Rah’, alongside Muneeb Butt, Hareem Farooq, Saboor Aly and Sunita Marshall.