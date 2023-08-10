Ira all set to tie the knot

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s only daughter Ira is set to tie the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Ira, the daughter of Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta, is very clear about the month and day of her wedding to Nupur, however, is not sure about the year.

Speaking to a local publication of the country, the star kid said, “We know that we want to get married on January 3, but which year… we haven’t decided on that.”

“January 3 is very special for us as that’s the date when we first kissed,” she said about the significance of the date.

It is pertinent to mention that the star kid Ira Khan, 26, exchanged rings with her beau Nupur Shikhare in November last year, after being in a relationship for over two years. The intimate engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, including both her parents, her cousin Imran Khan as well as Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azaad.

Shikhare is a fitness coach by profession and has trained Bollywood celebrities like Sushmita Sen and his father-in-law Aamir. On the other hand, Ira made her directorial debut with the stage production ‘Euripides’ Medea’.